Fieldcrest had little difficulty with Manteno in Monday’s Wilmington Regional, as the Knights coasted to a 77-36 win.

In the regular season finale on Thursday, the Knights steamrolled guest Princeton 83-39.

Manteno-Fieldcrest

The Knights (29-3) raced out to a lead of 20-9 at the close of the first quarter and were never threatened.

Kaitlin White pumped in 20 points, while Ashlyn May was next with 13.

Princeton-Fieldcrest

The hosts jumped out to a 29-14 advantage after eight minutes and poured it on.

White (21) and Carolyn Megow (20) combined for 41 points. Riley Burton finished with 13 points, while Macy Gochanour added 10.

Fieldcrest, who owns a 10-game winning streak, returns to Wilmington to face Seneca in Thursday's 7 p.m. final.

Notes: White celebrated her 17th birthday in style with a game-high showing against Princeton.