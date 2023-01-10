 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fieldcrest continues dominance up north

011223-wcj-spt-fieldcrestgirlsbasketball

SEEKING POSSESSION – Eureka’s Mariah Rocke and Carolyn Megow of Fieldcrest both battle for a rebound during the championship game of the Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic on Dec. 30. The Knights repeated as titlists after a 61-29 victory (For the Journal/TNT Photo).

Fieldcrest repeated as champions of the Peru St. Bede Classic after a 61-29 victory over Eureka on Dec. 30. Also at the Bruin Classic, the Knights completed pool play with a 52-28 victory over Putnam County on Dec. 29.

The Knights suffered their first loss of the season Jan. 3 with a 48-38 setback to Porta/AC Central in Petersburg. Fieldcrest handed Heart of Illinois Conference host Le Roy a 53-24 loss on Thursday. Eureka dealt the Knights a 68-61 league defeat on Monday, as they assumed ownership of the McLean County traveling trophy.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

It took a half for the Knights (17-2) to open it up, as they held a 30-21 advantage at intermission. They used a 19 to six third quarter to bolster their lead to 49-27.

Kaitlin White led the way with 15 points. She was followed by Ashlyn May (11) and Carolyn Megow (11). All three were chosen to the all-Classic team.

Putnam Co-Fieldcrest

The Knights opened up a 19-10 lead after eight minutes. That ballooned to 38-17 at halftime.

May and White scored 12 points apiece.

Fieldcrest-Porta/AC Central

A 15-5 deficit after the first period plagued the guests. White paced the Knights with 13 points.

The win moved the hosts’ record to 16-0.

Fieldcrest-Le Roy

A 22 to six third period allowed the guests to pull away.

May poured in 23 points, while Macy Gochanour added 13.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

The hosts were up 31-27 at the break. The Hornets were able to trigger overtime at 55-all. Megow finished with a team-high 21 points. She was joined in double figures by May (15) and Riley Burton (12). White left the game in the opening quarter with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

The loss dropped the Knights to 7-1 in the HOIC.

Fieldcrest hosts El Paso-Gridley this evening at 7 p.m.

Notes: The 11 points May scored against Eureka at the Bruin Classic moved her past Megan Winkler (1,192) and into third place on the program’s career scoring list.

