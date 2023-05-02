Early offense sent Le Roy to a 10-3 win over Heart of Illinois Conference host Fieldcrest on Monday at Veteran’s Park.

In other contests, El Paso-Gridley stopped the Knights by a final of 7-6 in eight innings Wednesday at South Pointe Park.

Le Roy-Fieldcrest

Five runs in the top of the first put the Panthers in control. The Knights (2-15, 1-9) put a three-spot up in the bottom of the fifth.

Keara Barisch had two of the hosts’ five hits. She dipped to 2-10 with the loss in the circle.

Fieldcrest/EP-G

A two-run top of the seventh extended the guests’ lead to 6-3 before the Titans got three in the bottom half to force extras. EP-G won it with two outs in the eighth. One of two hits from Morgan Gerdes was a three-run homer in the first. Barisch was the pitcher of record.

The Knights meet Prairie Central this Friday with a 4:30 p.m. first pitch from VP.