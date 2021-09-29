Fieldcrest bounces EP-G

 Skip to main content
  Updated
MINONK - Fieldcrest dealt El Paso-Gridley their first Heart of Illinois Conference loss Tuesday evening by scores of 25-14, 25-18.

The Knights (17-3, 6-2) were bolstered by 34 kills, including a match-best 11 from Ella Goodrich.

“I feel like the girls came out with some heavy arms,” Fieldcrest coach Cathy Sanders said. “You cannot tip on EP-G, You have to be aggressive and make them pay. That’s how you get them in transition.”

Michaela Kelly deposited 10 kills for the Titans, who fell to 14-6 overall and 6-1 in the conference.

