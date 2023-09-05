MINONK – As they invade Veteran’s Park on Friday for a 7 p.m. Heart of Illinois Conference crossover opposite Fieldcrest, Ridgeview/Lexington will try for victory number one. This past week, they trailed 39-6 at halftime and almost staged a miraculous comeback, but fell short 39-32 to guest Rockridge.

“They played their tails off,” remarked Knights’ head coach Nick Meyer of the last 24 minutes. “They lost a lot of guys. These kids have played on a lot of good teams. I told the kids they are 0-2, but on paper, they are not a 0-2 team. They do a lot of good stuff.”

Junior first-year quarterback Drake Powell threw for almost 200 yards against the Rockets, while senior Dominic Martin recorded four catches for 93 yards.

“They do spread,” said Meyer of the co-op’s formation. “They have the Martin kid who is an athletic slot receiver. They line him up all over the field. Their quarterback has a nice arm.”

Besides the near 40 they gave up six days ago, the co-op surrendered 41 points in the season opener, a 28-point setback to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

“I could see them do what (El Paso-Gridley) did and go to a four-man front,” explained Meyer. “Their offense kids also play on defense. We are now in the HOIC. There are no secrets. There is no room for error.”

Former assistant and Ridgeview product Matt Barnes was promoted to head coach in the offseason. A season ago, R/L won the HOIC’s small division and began 12-0 before a 44-8 loss to Camp Point Central in the semifinals of the one A playoffs. The Knights lead the all-time four to one. The last meeting was Oct. 11, 2019 that saw Fieldcrest post a 43-0 shutout.