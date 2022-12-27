Ex-Fieldcrest signalcaller part of ISU recruiting class

NORMAL – Cameron Grandy was a quarterback at Fieldcrest, as his play earned him Heart of Illinois Conference honors. Now, he has transformed himself into a tight end on the college level. And his next stop is Illinois State University after signing a scholarship agreement to transfer from Division II Missouri Western in St. Joseph. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Grandy caught 31 passes for 275 yards this past season. The Benson native gives the Redbirds more experience at tight end after seniors Tanner Taula and Bryson Deming graduated.

“We really like him a lot. He fills a need there. There’s a little hole in our arsenal,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We beat Tulane on him. They came on like gangbusters after he committed to get him to change his mind and he did not.

"He can be a buffer and help our younger guys along. He will be the oldest guy in the room. We’re really excited about our young players.”

Grandy is part of a seven-player group of transfers than supplements ISU’s 15-player class of high school seniors. All seven transfers will enroll at ISU shortly and participate in spring practice.

The Redbirds also brought in running back Mason Blakemore from Northern Illinois, defensive lineman Kenny Givens from Western Michigan, safety CJ Hodgdon from Ventura (Calif.) College, offensive lineman Larry Ross from Stony Brook, ex-Valparaiso QB Mason Kaplan and linebacker Amir Abdullah from D-II Nebraska-Kearney.

“We looked for a balanced class all the way through, but we have a need for some guys to play right away at certain positions,” said Spack. “If you take a transfer, that’s the plan. You want them to come in and contribute and if not be a starter, at least be a factor. If not, you probably made a mistake.”

Blakemore is a 6-1, 210-pound Centralia native who rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown this past season at Northern.

“He was a kid we liked out of high school quite a bit. We got him on the bounce back to fill a need for us,” Spack said. “He’s a three-down back who can catch, protect and run. He’ll get a lot of carries in spring football.”

The Redbirds’ coach believes “we really improved our running back room” with Blakemore and incoming freshmen Joshua Robinson and Joshua Ficklin. “I thought that room was better than it really was. We lost our top player (Cole Mueller) right away and our second guy (Wenkers Wright) was banged up off and on.”

Kaplan completed 18 of 36 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns in an ISU win over Valparaiso this past season. He is expected to compete for the No. 2 quarterback job behind returning starter Zack Annexstad with final stats of 46 of 77 for 586 yards and six TDs.

“We were very impressed with him. (Offensive coordinator) Tony (Petersen) said that kid played really well against us. If he ever got in the portal, I would be interested in him,” said Spack. “We needed depth in that room and he will provide it. I would like to think he can compete with Zack and keep Zack on his toes and compete for the starting job a year from now.”

The 6-3, 295-pound Givens fills a need on the ISU defensive line, which loses Jason Lewan, Noah Hickcox and Braydon Deming to graduation.

“He could play all three for us,” said Spack of the three line spots in the team’s 3-4 alignment. “He could play nose, but he’ll probably play end/tackle.”

A Chicago native, Givens saw action in two games at Western Michigan in 2022. He recorded 26 tackles and three sacks in 2021 at junior college powerhouse Iowa Central.

At 6-5 and 310 pounds, Ross is a candidate to take the starting center spot after the graduation of Drew Bones. Ross started seven games at center this past season at fellow Football College Subdivision (FCS) program Stony Brook.

“The biggest reason we took him is he’s played a lot of center,” said Spack. “He’s been a guard before that, but he looks much more comfortable at center. We needed a pure center. He has good length and he’s played a lot of football.”

The 6-2, 210-pound Hodgdon had 14 tackles and returned an interception 100 yards to the house at Ventura. He is a native of Henderson, Nev.

“He runs well,” Spack said. “He could play boundary corner, but we’re taking him as a safety.”

A Chicago native who decided to return closer to home, Abdullah stands 6-3 and weighs 200. He had 12 tackles, four and a half tackles for loss and one sack in five games at Kearney last season.

“He’s a tweener, a hybrid safety/outside linebacker,” said Spack. “We think this kid is a hidden gem.”

According to Spack, the Redbirds are still looking for more additions, especially at wide receiver and on the offensive line.

“We’ll carry some scholarships with us into the spring and try to find some difference makers if we can,” he commented. “This team is getting more competitive every year. I think we’ll take another big leap next year and I think these guys can help us that way.”