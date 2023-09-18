Eureka High School's volleyball team took care of guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during a Thursday Heart of Illinois Conference crossover match by scores of 25-15, 25-16.

In other action, the Hornets split four matches at the Mount Pulaski Fall Festival on Saturday. In pool play, they fell 23-25, 30-28, 15-11 to Champaign St. Thomas More and 25-23, 18-25, 15-13 at the hands of Newark. They knocked off Lanark Eastland 27-25, 25-22 and the hosts 27-25, 22-25, 15-8.

Eureka lost 25-19, 23-25, 25-12 at Heyworth in a league crossover on Sept. 12

GCMS-Eureka

Jessi Rokey deposited 10 kills for the Hornets (11-5). Allison deFreese amassed 18 assists and four service aces, while Lucy Kaufman chipped in 10 digs.

Eureka-Heyworth

Callie Schumacher recorded 10 kills, while deFreese had 27 assists. Lucy Kaufman tallied a dozen digs.

The Hornets hit the road Tuesday at Flanagan-Cornell. Eureka returns home tonight at 7 o'clock to face Fisher.