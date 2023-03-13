WARRENSBURG – It is not easy to win a championship on any level. The odds of two straight are even more daunting.

Eureka bucked that trend, as the Hornets (26-1) claimed another Illinois Elementary School Association three A state crown on the seventh-grade level after a 25-14, 25-18 triumph over Staunton Saturday afternoon at Warrensburg-Latham. In the process they cooled off a red hot foe who, after a season-opening loss to Bunker Hill Wolf Ridge, embarked on a 27-match win streak.

“I was a little surprised, but not that much,” commented Nancy Hoelscher on the ease on how they took care of Staunton. “Our kids love that state (tournament) scene. We really got them fired and pumped up. I told them it’s either first or second. There are no tears. They just went after it.”

Brinley Garber served up nine points followed by Payton Flanary (eight) and Anika Schrock (eight).

Eureka’s road to consecutive titles was almost derailed in the March 6 El Paso-Gridley Sectional when they fell behind a set and trailed in the second to Tri-Valley. However, the Hornets rallied and advanced with a 26-28, 25-22, 25-13 victory.

“They started really focusing,” said Hoelscher, who coached the team’s regular season finale with Mossville and all six postseason matches in place of Beth Mickna, who is out on maternity leave. “We talked about that in between sets. They started to get their serves in. They started doing their job. That is what we stressed all year long, do your job.”

Eureka took down Orion by identical 25-20 scores in Friday’s quarterfinals. Brookelyn Sauder had eight points, while Flanary and Bayleigh Brace added seven apiece. A couple hours later, the Hornets downed Lockport Kelvin Grove 25-12, 25-21 in the semis behind 13 points from Flanary.

According to Hoelscher, when Eureka went behind the line that is where they at their best.

“Our team strength, yes,” noted Hoelscher of serving. “They just were sharp and quick. We really had some good defensive serves.”

They won their final 16 matches. After a 9-0 start, the Hornets suffered a heart-stopping 25-27, 25-20, 27-25 defeat at Morton (28-2), who won on the four A level.

“That was a great pressure reliever,” said Hoelscher, who also directs the eighth-grade group. “I had just practiced with them and I told Beth give me a shot. They played a very good match. I told them you will learn from this and they did,”

The remainder of the squad included Krissa Agnew, Makia Boles, Katelyn Brugger, Madeline Cooper, Fallon Johnson, Madison Meyer, Alivia Schrock, Payton Sides, Ella Stalter, Isabella Wettstein, Enlee Wiegand and Stella Wilson.

Notes: The Schrock sisters are twins.