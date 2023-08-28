Eureka High school handed guest Roanoke-Benson a 25-20, 25-20 setback in the Aug. 22 volleyball season opener.

In other action, the Hornets took fourth out of 16 teams in Saturday’s Macomb Classic held at Brophy Hall on the Western Illinois University campus. During pool play, they defeated Ridgewood (25-13, 25-19), the hosts (18-25, 25-15, 15-10) and West Central (23-25, 25-16, 15-12). Eureka lost 25-22, 25-23 to Illinois Valley Central in the semifinals and 25-9, 23-25, 15-6 to Limestone for third.

R-B/Eureka

Sierra Reeb finished a match-high seven kills, while Allison deFreese recorded 28 assists. Callie Schumacher (seven service points, three aces) and Lucy Kaufman (seven digs) were other team leaders.

Ridgewood-Eureka

Schumacher, Natalie Hobbs and Jessi Rokey each had four kills, while deFreese tallied 15 assists. Kaufman had nine digs, while Reeb and Claire Stoner evenly split service aces.

Eureka-Macomb

Sophie Musselman rattled off eight kills, while deFreese recorded 21 assists. Kaufman chipped in with 13 digs.

WC-Eureka

Rokey had a big hitting match with 13 kills. deFreese amassed 30 digs, while Kaufman and Musselman each had eight digs. Kaufman and Reeb recorded three aces apiece.

Eureka-IVC

Schumacher (nine kills), deFreese (16 assists) and Kaufman (eight digs) were the statistical leaders.

Limestone-Eureka

Rokey put down eight more kills, while deFreese supplied 19 assists. Kaufman added 10 digs.

The Hornets had a road match Tuesday at Olympia. Eureka entertains Fieldcrest in the Heart of Illinois Conference opener this evening at 7 o'clock.

Notes: Pleasant Plains upended IVC 25-21, 25-15 in Saturday’s final.