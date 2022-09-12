 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka tips Lexington

Eureka lost the opening set, but rallied to knock off Heart of Illinois Conference guest Lexington 16-25, 25-13, 25-18 on Sept. 6.

Elsewhere, the Hornets swept host Le Roy 25-20 25-6 Thursday evening.

Lexington-Eureka

A three-headed hitting attack paced the Hornets (8-2, 2-1), as Ella Ausmus, Sophie Musselman and Callie Schumacher each registered 10 kills. Allison deFreese amassed 36 assists and also served nine points.

Ausmus and Schumacher each tallied 16 digs.

Eureka-Le Roy

Schumacher had team-highs in kills (six) and digs (five), while deFreese handed out 14 assists.

Katie McCunn served a total of four aces.

The Hornets hosted Heyworth on Tuesday. This evening, they go on the road to play Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 7 p.m.

