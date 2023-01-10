 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka tips Fieldcrest in OT to acquire traveling trophy

Eureka handed host Fieldcrest their first Heart of Illinois Conference loss on Monday with a 68-61 victory in overtime. The verdict also allowed the Hornets (16-5, 7-1) to gain possession of the McLean County traveling trophy.

Elsewhere, Eureka rallied from a halftime deficit to trip host Le Roy 35-33 on Jan, 2. The Hornets throttled league host El Paso-Gridley 66-30 on Thursday. Eureka rolled to a 64-35 home victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda Saturday afternoon. The Hornets lost 61-29 to Fieldcrest in the championship game of the Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic on Dec. 30.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

The Hornets overcame a 31-27 halftime deficit to force a four-minute session knotted at 55. Ellie Cahill (24), Ella Ausmus (23) and Reagan Linder (11) each scored in double figures.

The result created a three-way tie for second place in the conference with Eureka, Fieldcrest (17-2, 7-1) and Deer Creek-Mackinaw (17-3, 7-1), while Tremont (16-4, 6-0) sits atop.

Eureka-Le Roy

The Hornets were behind 18-10 at intermission. They outscored the Panthers 25 to 13 over the last 16 minutes.

Cahill fired in a game-high 15 points,

Eureka/EP-G

The guests were bolstered by a 29-point opening quarter.

Cahill amassed 30 of her career-high 37 points in the first half. Ausmus was next with 10 points.

P-B-L/Eureka

The hosts led 19-9 after eight minutes and were never challenged.

Cahill fired in 32 points, while Ausmus added 15.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

The Hornets were within striking distance, as they were down 30-21 at halftime before the Knights pulled away in the second.

Cahill had 12 points, while Ella Ausmus was with 11. Both of those players were named to the all-Classic squad.

Eureka goes to Lexington for a league game tonight at 7 p.m.

Notes: Cahill’s huge game against EP-G moved her past Kalla Gold (1,677) and into second place on the career scoring list. She now has 1,739 points.

