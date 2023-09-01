EUREKA – Divisional play debuted on Thursday in the Heart of Illinois Conference, as the large division hosts were in mid-season form after a 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Fieldcrest.

A service error on the Knights (6-1) put the Hornets (6-2) ahead 9-8 before a five-point flurry upped it to 14-8 after a kill from Callie Schumacher.

For the match, the hosts piled up a total of 24 kills over the two sets.

“Our good ball control,” pointed out Eureka coach Lena Dohner as to why the Hornets were so potent on the attack. “Our serve receive was excellent and we were able to run our offense. We were able to get the ball to our setters.”

The hitting performance did not come as a shock to the Knights.

“I know their girls,” commented Fieldcrest coach Cathy Sanders. “You watch them. We knew what they have and they know what we have.”

The guests did close the gap to one at 15-14, 17-16 and 18-17. At 18-17, Eureka took advantage on a passing error on the part of Fieldcrest followed by a Jessi Rokey kill.

Rokey tied for match-high honors with eight kills. Schumacher and Sophie Musselman each tallied six, while Allison deFreese contributed 20 assists.

“I was very pleased. They did not get rattled. When they made their run, they stayed the course,” said Dohner of the initial set. “They knew what the gameplan was and they executed it very well.”

Allie Wiesenhofer paced the Knights with eight kills, but no one else had more than three.

“I’d say I was worried about the first set,” Sanders said. “It was going to be a challenge. We were definitely not in our normal game.”

The Hornets also displayed quality digging, as Lucy Kaufman finished with 11, while Musselman had seven. Rokey and Schumacher were right behind with six apiece.

“Our defense was not scrambling. We played great defense, chasing down balls and just reading where they hit the ball,” said Dohner.

Bella Fortner finished with a team-best 10 assists.

Eureka goes to Lexington on Tuesday, while the Knights travel to Le Roy. Both matches are slated to start at 7 p.m.