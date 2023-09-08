Eureka went on the road on Sept. 5 and defeated Heart of Illinois Conference foe Lexington by identical 25-18 scores.

In other action, the Hornets swept guest Le Roy 25-23, 26-24.

Eureka-Lexington

Callie Schumacher delivered a match-high nine kills, while Allison deFreese dished out 19 assists. Sophie Musselman served three aces, while Lucy Kaufman had eight digs for the Hornets (8-2).

Le Roy-Eureka

Jessi Rokey racked up 10 kills, while deFreese provided 24 assists. Kaufman contributed a dozen digs.

Eureka went to Heyworth on Tuesday. The Hornets return home this evening for a 7 p.m. match against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.