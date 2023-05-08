Eureka amassed 19 hits in a 23-8 victory over Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson Wednesday at the middle school, The 10-run rule went into effect in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Elsewhere, the Hornets swatted guest Hartsburg-Emden 15-2 on Thursday before it was called in the fifth courtesy of the 10-run rule. Rain washed out Monday’s home affair against Central Catholic.

LWRB-Eureka

The guests got three in the top of the first and five in the second before the Hornets (5-17) roared back with seven in the lower of the first and nine in the second. Grace Donovan, Reagan Linder, Greta Myers and Hallie Rocke each sprayed the ball around the diamond to the tune of three hits. Rocke (six), Donovan (four) and Linder (three) combined to knock in 13 runs. Jessica Wettstein followed with two hits.

Addison Wherley improved to 3-10 with the decision.

H-E/Eureka

After a 2-1 deficit, the hosts scored 14 unanswered runs with five in the bottom of the second and nine more in the third. Pava Carlson led the charge with three hits and a pair of runs batted in. Linder and Rocke each collected two hits and two RBIs, while Donovan and Wherley picked up two hits.

Carlson did not allow an earned run over five to move her record to 1-5.

The Hornets travel to Chillicothe today at 4:30 p.m. to take on Illinois Valley Central.