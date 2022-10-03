 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka sweeps Titans

Eureka handed guest El Paso-Gridley their third loss in 23 matches Thursday night with a 25-14, 25-19 triumph.

In other action, league leader Tri-Valley overcame the host Hornets 25-23, 20-25, 25-19 on Sept. 27. Eureka split four matches at Saturday’s Pekin Invitational. During pool play, they lost to Peoria Notre Dame 27-25, 25-21, eventual champ Illinois Valley Central 25-20, 25-14 and defeated Deer Creek-Mackinaw 25-17, 23-25, 16-14. In a crossover match, Eureka swept the hosts 25-19, 25-17.

EP-G/Eureka

Allison deFreese tallied a team-high with 14 assists along with seven digs. Katie McCunn also had seven digs.

Ella Ausmus paced Eureka (17-7, 7-2) hitters with six kills.

T-V/Eureka

Callie Schumacher recorded a double-double with 11 service points and 10 kills. Ausmus added three blocks.

deFreese (25 assists) and Elena Lapp (12 digs) were other statistical leaders.

Eureka had a road match on Tuesday with DCM. The Hornets host Farmington this Saturday at 11 a.m.

Notes: T-V has a first-year coach in Donna Dulle, who recorded a sparkling record of 1,127 wins and just 380 losses over 40 seasons at Mt. Pulaski. She led the Hilltoppers to the state tournament on 14 occasions and claimed two one A titles (1989 and ’07). The ’89 squad went a perfect 43-0. They finished second eight times and third twice.

