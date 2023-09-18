In other action, the Hornets split four matches at the Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival on Saturday. In pool play, they fell 23-25, 30-28, 15-11 to Champaign St. More and 25-23, 18-25, 15-13 at the hands of Newark. They knocked off Lanark Eastland 27-25, 25-22 and the hosts 27-25, 22-25, 15-8. Eureka lost 25-19, 23-25, 25-12 at Heyworth in a league crossover on Sept. 12