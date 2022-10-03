Eureka sweeps E/B event

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPLISH SPLASH – Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel comes up on a water hazard at this past week’s El Paso-Gridley Invitational at Furrow Vineyard.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/TNT PHOTO

Eureka took both sides of Saturday’s Elmwood/Brimfield Invitational at Maple Lane Country Club.

Elsewhere, Fieldcrest participated in the El Paso-Gridley Invite on Sept. 27 at Furrow Vineyard. Results were as follows: Caleb Krischel (33rd), Clare Phillips (50th), Tatiana Serna (73rd), Hannah Schumacher (103rd), Aaralyn McCullough (104th) and Cheylee Reed (109th). Decatur St. Teresa (boys) and Morris (girls) were the team winners.

E/B Invite

The boys toppled a field of 18 teams, as Charlie Bardwell won individual honors. Carson Lehman (third), Andrew Perry (18th), Brady Monk (19th) and Gabe Gerber (30th) rounded out the Hornets’ scorers. Krischel (20th) and Jared Connell (137th) represented the Knights, while Colin Delagrange (ninth) and Connor Delagrange (110th) carried the Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson flag.

The girls stood atop a 20-team grouping. Claire Albertson (sixth) and Meika Bender (eighth) finished inside the top 10. They were followed by Laurel Munson (11th), Adeline Hubert (20th) and Natali Roth (24th). LWRB placers included Elly Heineke (15th), Brooklyn Getz (35th), Lyla Unzicker (40th), Abi Hodel (43rd) and Alexis Toliver (152nd). Fieldcrest scorers were Phillips (52nd), Macy Gochanour (76th), Serna (105th), McCullough (123rd) and Reed (147th).

Fieldcrest will run in the Heyworth Invite this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from Centennial Park. Eureka returns to meet action Monday with the Columbus Day Invite at 10 a.m. from Amboy’s Shady Oaks CC.

