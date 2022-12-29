Eureka surges past the Boilermakers

Eureka gradually created separation from Kewanee to post a 61-41 win on Dec. 27 to kick off pool play in the Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic.

Also at the Bruin Classic, the Hornets bested Ottawa Marquette 70-50 in a second game on Dec. 27. Eureka downed Sandwich 58-38 Wednesday afternoon. The Hornets completed pool play with a 52-37 victory over Princeton on Thursday.

Kewanee-Eureka

The Hornets (12-4) outscored the Boilermakers 17 to six in the third to extend a 10-point halftime lead to 51-30 at the quarter stoppage.

Ellie Cahill poured in 34 points and was joined in double figures by Elena Lapp with 10.

Eureka-OM

A 22 to 11 second quarter bolstered the Hornets’ lead to 42-24 at intermission.

Cahill finished with 28 points. She was followed by Ella Ausmus (15) and Reagan Linder (12).

Eureka-Sandwich

The Hornets opened up a 21-12 advantage after one quarter and upped that to 35-22 at the half.

Cahill fired in 23 points, while Ausmus added 13.

Princeton-Eureka

The Hornets controlled the second half, as they outscored the Tigers 26 to 11. Cahill piled up 32 of the 52 points.

Eureka faced Fieldcrest in the championship game of the Bruin Classic on Friday. The Hornets return to Heart of Illinois Conference competition this evening with a 7 p.m. tip at El Paso-Gridley.

Notes: Cahill, who now has 1,619 points, passed both Caitlynn (Eeten) Bane (1,502) and Sarah (Lenschow) Jeninges (1,550) and into fourth place on the program’s career scoring list.