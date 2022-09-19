Eureka stings Heyworth

Eureka handed Heart of Illinois Conference guest Heyworth a 25-9, 25-21 defeat on Sept. 13.

Elsewhere, the Hornets swept host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thursday evening by scores of 25-12, 25-13. Eureka split four matches over the weekend at the Mt. Pulaski Fall Festival. During pool play on Friday, they defeated Maroa-Forsyth 23-25, 25-14, 15-13, but lost to Mendon Unity 25-12, 25-20. In Saturday competition, Eureka lost 25-21, 25-23 to the hosts and knocked off Newark 25-22, 25-13.

Heyworth-Eureka

Ella Ausmus had the hot serving hand with 13 points. Callie Schumacher (eight digs) and Sierra Reeb each had seven kills.

Allison deFreese chipped in with 20 assists for Eureka (12-4, 4-1).

Eureka-GCMS

Schumacher paced the hitting attack with seven kills, while deFreese handed out 18 assists.

Katie McCunn added a total of eight digs.

Eureka hosted Flanagan-Cornell on Tuesday. Tonight, the Hornets travel to Fisher for a 6:30 p.m. match.