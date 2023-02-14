Eureka nearly hit the 80-point barrier in a 78-51 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference guest Heyworth on Feb. 7. It was the hosts’ 20th win of the season.

Elsewhere, the Hornets got by guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-36 Friday night. Eureka rallied to tip Jacksonville Routt 45-42 at the Riverton Shootout Saturday afternoon.

Heyworth-Eureka

Eureka (22-5, 9-1) led 19-10 after the first quarter and bolstered that to 44-22 at the break.

Tyler Heffren piled up 26 points. He was followed by Justis Bachman (16) and Spencer Wilcox (14).

GCMS-Eureka

An 18 to nine third period boosted the hosts’ advantage to 35-21.

Bachman and Tyler Tate scored 12 points apiece.

Eureka-JR

The Hornets climbed out a 26-11 halftime hole. Heffren, who did not score in the first 16 minutes, came alive in the second. He finished with 18 points and supplied 16 of Eureka’s 18 in the final quarter.

The Hornets had a road game Tuesday at Fieldcrest. They close out the regular season and HOIC portion tonight at 7 p.m. when Flanagan-Cornell visits.