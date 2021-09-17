Eureka stings Falcons

EUREKA - A 26-24, 25-13 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday moved Eureka to 4-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

Ella Ausmus recorded nine kills for the Hornets (11-1), while Kylie Hasselbacher followed with six.

The hosts had to shake off a set point in the first, as GCMS led 24-23 before Eureka secured the last three points.

“We struggled a little bit with our ball control,” pointed out Eureka coach Lena Dohner. “We were not able to run our offense. We also made some errors. They (GCMS) did a good job on defense. They did a good job of adjusting to our hits.”

Kira Fuoss had a team-high five kills for the Falcons, who dipped to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the HOIC.

