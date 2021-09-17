 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eureka stings Falcons

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

EUREKA - A 26-24, 25-13 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday moved Eureka to 4-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

Ella Ausmus recorded nine kills for the Hornets (11-1), while Kylie Hasselbacher followed with six.

The hosts had to shake off a set point in the first, as GCMS led 24-23 before Eureka secured the last three points.

“We struggled a little bit with our ball control,” pointed out Eureka coach Lena Dohner. “We were not able to run our offense. We also made some errors. They (GCMS) did a good job on defense. They did a good job of adjusting to our hits.”

Kira Fuoss had a team-high five kills for the Falcons, who dipped to 4-7 overall and 2-4 in the HOIC.

See full article on Sept. 23 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tremont runs past Eureka

Tremont runs past Eureka

EUREKA - In Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference large division opener, Tremont controlled the second half in a 48-17 win over Eureka at McCo…

R-B takes down OM in three

R-B takes down OM in three

ROANOKE - A fast start in the third set lifted Roanoke-Benson past Tri-County Conference rival Ottawa Marquette 20-25, 25-20, 25-15 Thursday n…

Fieldcrest drops shootout

Fieldcrest drops shootout

MINONK - Fieldcrest scored seven touchdowns and rolled up 496 yards of total offense, but Fisher ended up a 51-40 winner Friday evening in the…

Fieldcrest hits past GCMS

Fieldcrest hits past GCMS

MINONK - A plethora of kills led Fieldcrest to a 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Heart of Illinois Conference guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News