Eureka stays unbeaten in the HOIC

EUREKA - Despite being behind for the first three-plus quarters Monday night, Eureka moved to 4-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference after a 50-45 victory over Tremont.

Over a four minute and 12-second stretch of the fourth quarter, the squads traded the lead five times before Reagan Linder gave the Hornets (8-1) a lasting advantage with a bucket with 38 seconds left at 46-45.

Eureka coach Jerry Prina expects more league games to go down to the wire, which has been the case with Heyworth and Tremont.

“I think so. There’s good competition for the foreseeable future,” he explained. “I do not see any weak teams for a while. You do not want to overlook any opponent. That happened against Heyworth. We’ve got some tough games ahead.”

Ellie Cahill's 19 points were a game-high, while the Turks (3-3) received 18 points from Erin Pulliam.

Notes: The victory allowed the hosts to retain possession of the McLean County traveling trophy. Tremont was playing their HOIC opener. Senior guard Ashley Nohl (foot) missed her third consecutive game with a hairline fracture. According to Prina, she could be back for the upcoming Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic, but added she may not return until early January

