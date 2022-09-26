Eureka shuts out GCMS

Eureka proved to be lousy homecoming guests, as they rolled to a 42-0 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference crossover foe Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Friday. The Hornets (5-0) scored 22 second quarter points to bust the game open and go into halftime on top at 28-0. Jake Morin completed 21 of 30 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Drew Dingledine (four catches, 45 yards), two more to Austin Wiegand and the other to Justis Bachman. Morin also ran for a TD. Rylan Bachman rushed 18 times for 61 yards, while Camron Manning hauled in seven receptions for 62 yards, Eureka finished with 375 yards of total offense.