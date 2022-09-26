 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka shuts out GCMS

SEEING IT IN – Eureka’s Camron Manning gets both hands on the football deep in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley territory during the Hornets’ 42-0 win on Friday night.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/ROBYN WIEGAND

Eureka proved to be lousy homecoming guests, as they rolled to a 42-0 victory over Heart of Illinois Conference crossover foe Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Friday. The Hornets (5-0) scored 22 second quarter points to bust the game open and go into halftime on top at 28-0. Jake Morin completed 21 of 30 passes for 259 yards and five touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Drew Dingledine (four catches, 45 yards), two more to Austin Wiegand and the other to Justis Bachman. Morin also ran for a TD. Rylan Bachman rushed 18 times for 61 yards, while Camron Manning hauled in seven receptions for 62 yards, Eureka finished with 375 yards of total offense.

GCMS was limited to just 100 yards of total offense along with three turnovers. One of those, a fumble recovery by Dakota Wiegand, led to a 34-yard TD strike from Morin to A. Wiegand. The point after by J. Bachman upped the guests’ lead to 28-0.

In other week five contests from around the HOIC:

Ridgeview/Lexington (5-0) 33, El Paso-Gridley (4-1) 7

Tri-Valley (4-1) 50, Heyworth (1-4) 14

Madison 24, Tremont (1-4) 14

Deer Creek-Mackinaw (1-4) 2, Fisher (0-5) 0 forfeit

Notes: The only negative for Eureka was Morin’s first interception of the season in 73 attempts early in the third period. The five TDs up his total to 16.

