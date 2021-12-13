Eureka seventh-graders bring back the top prize

AUBURN – In four previous trips to the Illinois Elementary School Association state finals, Eureka had managed to secure a trophy.

Make it five for five, as the Hornets (26-1) defeated Pittsfield Pikeland 25-22 in Thursday night’s three A championship game to conclude with a 10-game winning streak. With the game tied, Mya Edwards was fouled on a three-point attempt with just one tenth of a second left. All she had to do was convert one of three free throw attempts to clinch the game, but M. Edwards (12 points) drained all three for the final margin.

“I was not really shocked because we had the ball and Mya was going to get a shot up,” said Eureka second-year coach Darin Gundy. “Mya does such a good job of closing out quarters. I was shocked they were playing that close of defense. It’s middle school basketball. You just never know.”

The 26 wins are the most in a season for any Hornets’ team. The 2007 seventh-grade squad went 24-0 on their way to a title, while the ’13 eighth-graders were 24-3 and placed second.

Notes: The program started in 1995. The Hornets were also runner-up on the seventh-grade level in ‘12 and the older group was second in ’14. The lone loss came to Morton (28-2), who was the four A runner-up, by a 28-24 score. Gundy is in his sixth year as a grade eight mathematics teacher at the middle school. He is also in his fourth season as junior varsity girls’ coach at the high school.

