Eureka secures postseason berth

While they did allow points for the first time since the season opener, Eureka kept Heart of Illinois Conference large division rival and host El Paso-Gridley out of the end zone in a 33-3 victory. The Titans pulled within 7-3 in the first period before the Hornets (6-0, 3-0) scored 26 unanswered points. Rylan Bachman rushed for two touchdowns, while Justis Bachman caught a pair of TD tosses from Jake Morin. Eureka rolled up 524 yards of total offense,
For the game, Morin completed 27 of 35 passes for 329 yards. The wealth was spread out, as Drew Dingledine had seven catches for 106 yards, J. Bachman (eight, 89) and R. Bachman (five, 79). On the ground, R. Bachman had 85 yards. The guests went into halftime ahead 26-3.
In other week six contests from around the HOIC:
Deer Creek-Mackinaw (2-4) 46, Tremont (1-5) 0
Ridgeview/Lexington (6-0) 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-3) 12
Ottawa Marquette 40, Le Roy (3-3) 17
Heyworth (2-4) 2, Fisher 0-2) 0 forfeit