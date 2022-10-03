Eureka secures postseason berth

While they did allow points for the first time since the season opener, Eureka kept Heart of Illinois Conference large division rival and host El Paso-Gridley out of the end zone in a 33-3 victory. The Titans pulled within 7-3 in the first period before the Hornets (6-0, 3-0) scored 26 unanswered points. Rylan Bachman rushed for two touchdowns, while Justis Bachman caught a pair of TD tosses from Jake Morin. Eureka rolled up 524 yards of total offense,