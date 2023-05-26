Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The one and two A boys’ state preliminaries took place Thursday at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston.

Elsewhere, the Eureka baseball squad bounced Tolono Unity 7-2 in Wednesday’s Decatur Sectional at Workman Family Field on the Millikin University campus.

State prelims

In one A, Eureka’s four by eight relay of Carson Lehman, Gabe Gerber, Brady Monk and Charlie Bardwell won their heat and posted the fastest time of eight minutes five point 53 seconds. That was 11.25 seconds ahead of Newton. Bardwell also took first in a heat and ended up second overall in the 800 to Evanston Beacon Academy’s Julian Aske. The four by four of Lehman, Gabe Schmidt, Tyler Heffren and Bardwell captured a heat to qualify for the finals.

Other Hornets who advanced to the finals were Pete Bressner (high jump), Carson Gold (long jump and Lance Wiegand (high jump).

TU-Eureka

With a 4-2 lead, the Hornets (31-3) created more breathing room when Ben Jablonski delivered a two-out, bases-clearing double down the left field line in the bottom of the sixth inning. Zech Lapp provided a two-out run-scoring single in the fifth. Eureka got two in the third that included three TU errors. Five of the Hornets’ seven runs scored with two outs. The Rockets (25-9), who set a program record for wins, made just their second sectional appearance ever and first since 1993. Spencer Wilcox moved to 10-1 with the win, as he went all seven frames on the mound and struck out eight. He did walk four and hit another over his 115-pitch outing, the maximum limit for the postseason.

The state track finals took place Saturday, as did the Hornets’ matchup with Central Catholic in the sectional final. Austin Wiegand (8-0) was expected to toe the slab for Eureka. That winner played in Monday’s supersectional at Lincoln Land Community College’s Claude Krackik Field in Springfield against Gillespie or Quincy Notre Dame with a berth in two A state semifinals at stake this weekend from Dozer Park in downtown Peoria. For a recap of those events, log onto www.woodcojo.com.