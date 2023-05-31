Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Eureka High School’s baseball team had the tying run at second base and the winning run on first in the bottom of the seventh inning, but left them stranded in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Central Catholic in a Class 2A sectional final at Workman Family Field on the Millikin University campus.

Derrick Wiles got Eureka (31-4) on the board with a run-scoring triple and he scored on a single by Tanner Wiegand to cut the deficit to 1 run. Ben Lapp paced the Hornets with two hits.

The Saints jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first highlighted by Bennett Summers’ RBI double. Jack Wisdom hit an RBI double in the sixth inning to give Central Catholic a 3-0 lead before the Hornets’ seventh-inning rally.

Austin Wiegand (8-1) started and took the loss for the Hornets. He struck out seven and walked two.

The Saints were walloped 13-1 by Quincy Notre Dame (35-1) in Monday’s Springfield Super-sectional at Claude Kracik Field at Lincoln Land Community College. It was stopped in the fifth courtesy of the 10-run rule.

QND knocked off undefeated Gillespie 5-0 in the sectional final round. Gillespie had a 33-0 record before the loss.

In an earlier Decatur Sectional game on Wednesday, Eureka bounced Tolono Unity, 7-2.

Tolono Unity-Eureka

With a 4-2 lead, the Hornets created more breathing room when Ben Jablonski delivered a two-out, bases-clearing double down the left-field line in the bottom of the sixth. Zech Lapp provided a two-out, run-scoring single in the fifth.

Eureka got two in the third that included three TU errors. Five of the Hornets’ seven runs scored with two outs.

The Rockets (25-9), who set a program record for wins, made just their second sectional appearance ever and first since 1993.

Spencer Wilcox moved to 10-1 with the win, as he went all seven frames on the mound and struck out eight. He did walk four and hit another over his 115-pitch outing, the maximum limit for the postseason.