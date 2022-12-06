Eureka rallies to tip Heyworth

Eureka overcame a cold shooting first half to defeat Heart of Illinois Conference guest Heyworth 41-32 on Thursday night.

Elsewhere, the Hornets lost 66-56 at Tremont Monday evening.

Heyworth-Eureka

The hosts were down 21-10 at halftime before they hiked on the comeback trail. Eureka (6-2, 3-1) outscored the visiting Hornets 18 to two over the pivotal final quarter,

Ellie Cahill led all scorers with 21 points.

Eureka-Tremont

The Hornets held a 17-8 lead after the first stanza before the Turks roared back. They went into halftime ahead 31-30.

Cahill finished with 31 points, while Ella Ausmus was next with 10.

Eureka hosts Deer Creek-Mackinaw tonight with a 7 p.m. tip.