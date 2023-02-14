Host Eureka stayed a huge comeback to bounce Central Catholic 55-53 in Monday’s regional. The Hornets eliminated Peoria Manual from the regional Saturday afternoon with a 72-55 victory.

In Thursday’s regular season finale, Eureka dropped a 66-47 tilt to the Saints at Bloomington’s Cvengros Gymnasium.

Down 44-28 in the third quarter, the Hornets (24-8) responded with a 16-2 spurt to get within 46-44 at the period stoppage.

Ellie Cahill scored a game-high 19 points, while Ella Ausmus followed with 14.

The Hornets extended a 19-11 lead after one quarter to 42-27 at halftime.

Cahill scorched the nets to the tune of 47 points. That is the most in a single game by any Eureka player boy or girl.

The guests were only down six at 35-29 at intermission before the Saints pulled away.

Ausmus had a team-high 17 points, while Sophie Musselman was right behind with 16.

Eureka faces Canton in Friday’s 7 p.m. final.

Notes: Cahill has set the single season program standard with, at the moment, 768 points. She held the former mark of 662 a season ago. Cahill is also 11 points shy of 2,000 for her career.