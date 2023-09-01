Eureka and Roanoke-Benson took to the links this past week. The Rockets entertained Dwight at Tall Oaks, south of Toluca on Aug. 29, while the Hornets were involved in a Wednesday quad with host El Paso-Gridley, Ridgeview and Tremont at Kappa.

Elsewhere, the Rockets met host Ottawa Marquette and Seneca at Oglesby’s Deer Run in a Thursday triangular, while Eureka took part in the Illinois Valley Central Invitational at the Arrowhead Country Club.

Dwight/R-B

Tucker Bond carded the low nine-hole score of 41 to help the Rockets (4-1) to the triumph. He was followed by Jack Leman (44), Kaden Harms (45) and Nolan Hunter (47).

Eureka/Ridgeview/Tremont/EP-G

The Hornets (4-1) received a 39 from Luke Martin plus Mac Cooper (41), Joe Eastman (45) and Jacob Schulz (47). Eureka upended Ridgeview and Tremont, but took second to the Titans in the team race.

R-B/Seneca/OM

The squads were separated by just four strokes, as Seneca finished at 179, while OM and the Rockets carded a 183. A better fifth score gave second to R-B.

Harms fired a 44 along with Leman (45), Bond (47) and Henry Koehler (47).

IVC Invite

L. Martin had the Hornets’ top score of 79 over 18. He was followed by Cooper (91), John Martin (95) and Adam Blunier (97).

Ottawa emerged as the team winner.