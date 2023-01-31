Eureka picks up win number 20

Eureka recorded their 20th win of the campaign Monday night after a 46-33 verdict over Heart of Illinois Conference visitor Ridgeview.

In other contests, the Hornets upended guest Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 62-36 Thursday evening.

Ridgeview-Eureka

The Hornets (20-7, 10-1) eventually pulled away from the Mustangs after an 11-8 advantage at the conclusion of the opening period.

Ellie Cahill tossed in a game-high 18 points, while Ella Ausmus added 10.

F-C-W/Eureka

The hosts trailed 12-10 after the first quarter, but eventually righted the ship. Cahill scored 29 points in just two quarters of floor time. Ausmus followed with 16 points.

Eureka travels to Fisher for a varsity only contest today at 5:30 p.m. A win would give the Hornets at least a share of the HOIC title.