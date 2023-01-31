 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eureka picks up win number 20

WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

Eureka recorded their 20th win of the campaign Monday night after a 46-33 verdict over Heart of Illinois Conference visitor Ridgeview.

In other contests, the Hornets upended guest Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 62-36 Thursday evening.

Ridgeview-Eureka

The Hornets (20-7, 10-1) eventually pulled away from the Mustangs after an 11-8 advantage at the conclusion of the opening period.

Ellie Cahill tossed in a game-high 18 points, while Ella Ausmus added 10.

F-C-W/Eureka

The hosts trailed 12-10 after the first quarter, but eventually righted the ship. Cahill scored 29 points in just two quarters of floor time. Ausmus followed with 16 points.

Eureka travels to Fisher for a varsity only contest Thursday at 5:30 p.m. A win would give the Hornets at least a share of the HOIC title.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rockets halt slide

A seven-game losing streak ended for Roanoke-Benson with a 46-44 upset of host Putnam County in the Tri-County Conference tournament at RM Ger…

R-B hangs hat trick on H/L-W

R-B hangs hat trick on H/L-W

Roanoke-Benson defeated Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn for the third time this season with the latest on the road in Tri-County Conference play Monda…

Rockets halt slide

Rockets halt slide

A seven-game losing streak ended for Roanoke-Benson with a 46-44 upset of host Putnam County in the Tri-County Conference tournament at RM Ger…

Hornets knock off DCM

Hornets knock off DCM

Eureka placed three players in double figures in a 60-37 triumph over Heart of Illinois Conference guest Deer Creek-Mackinaw on Jan. 24.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News