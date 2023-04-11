A big home half of the third inning guided Eureka to a 10-4 victory over Peoria Christian Thursday at the middle school.

Elsewhere, the Hornets fell twice in the Marengo Invitational Saturday afternoon to Huntley (13-3) and to the host Indians (15-2) in a pair of games stopped in the fifth because of the 10-run rule. Eureka (0-3 in the HOIC) dropped a 13-8 league slugfest to Fieldcrest Wednesday at Veteran’s Park in Minonk. Tri-Valley downed the Hornets 9-2 Monday at the middle school.

Peoria Christian-Eureka

Down 3-2 going into the third, the Hornets (1-9) sprang to life, as they scored six runs, to take an 8-3 lead. Reagan Linder (two hits, two runs batted in), Greta Myers (two hits), Hallie Rocke (two hits) and Grace Donovan (two RBIs) were the offensive leaders.

Addison Wherley (1-5) got the win, as she scattered 11 hits over six in the circle. She allowed just two earned runs, walked two and struck out six.

Eureka-Huntley

The Hornets got two in the top third to slice the deficit to 5-2 before the Red Raiders scored twice in the bottom half.

Rocke had three hits and drove in two, while Clare Stoner followed with two hits. Pava Carlson (0-4) was tagged with the decision.

Eureka-Marengo

Kendra Geick and Elana Wettstein each drove in single runs in the top of the second with back-to-back singles. The Indians pounded out 18 hits, seven of which went for extra bases.

Wherley ended up the losing pitcher.

T-V/Eureka

A two-run double from Linder got the hosts on the board in the fifth.

In the circle, Wherley suffered the loss.

Eureka-Fieldcrest

The Hornets wiped out a 3-0 deficit with five in the third before the hosts responded with six in the lower half. Stoner supplied three hits and three runs batted in, while Carlson also collected three hits and Myers two. Eureka wrapped up 13 hits on the game. Wherley was the pitcher of record.

The Hornets host Olympia this Friday at 4:30 p.m. from the middle school.

Notes: The Hornets are likely part of the Fieldcrest Regional.