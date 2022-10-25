Eureka nudges out DCM

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Despite dropping the opening set Monday night, Eureka rallied to take out Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14-25, 25-20, 25-23 in the Tremont Regional.

At the McLean County tournament hosted by DCM, Tri-Valley defeated Eureka 25-13, 27-25 in Saturday night’s final. The Hornets swept Tremont 25-13, 25-16 in Thursday’s semifinal. Eureka knocked off Heyworth 25-13, 25-19 in an Oct, 18 quarterfinal.

DCM-Eureka

Ella Ausmus (15 digs) and Callie Schumacher each had eight kills for the Hornets (25-8). Allison deFreese racked up 28 assists. Elena Lapp added 14 digs.

It was Eureka’s third win of the season over the Chiefs.

Eureka/T-V

Katelyn Agnew led the hitting attack with six kills, while deFreese amassed 13 assists and six digs,

Ausmus also had a total of six digs.

Tremont-Eureka

Ausmus pounded down nine kills and also registered two and a half blocks.

deFreese dished out 21 assists along with nine digs and three service aces. Agnew had seven kills, while Shelby Logan chipped in with six digs.

Heyworth-Eureka

Schumacher recorded seven kills, while deFreese tallied 20 assists and eight digs.

Ausmus added two and a half blocks.

Eureka and the host Turks (24-6) face off tonight at 7 p.m. The winner qualifies for Thursday's 6 p.m. final with Illinois Valley Central (31-3-1) as the likely opponent. The Grey Ghosts feature 6-foot-1 outside hitter and Purdue recruit Kendra Wollard, who has 1,704 kills over her prep career.

