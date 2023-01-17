 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eureka mows down Le Roy

011923-wcj-spt-eurekagirlsbasketball

LOOSE ORANGE – Fieldcrest’s Ashlyn May tries to gain possession of the ball with Elena Lapp of Eureka nearby. The visiting Hornets upset the Knights 68-61 in overtime this past week to hand the hosts their first league setback.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/TNT PHOTO

Eureka broke away from Le Roy during Monday’s McLean County tournament quarterfinals to post a 51-26 win at the Reagan Athletic Complex on the Eureka College campus.

In non-tourney action, the Hornets improved to 8-1 in the Heart of Illinois Conference after a 46-41 triumph at Lexington Thursday night.

Le Roy-Eureka

The Hornets (18-5) led 13-9 after the first stanza before they created separation.

Eureka only had three players score as Ellie Cahill amassed 27 points. She was followed by Ella Ausmus with 13 and Reagan Linder with 10.

Eureka-Lexington

The Hornets trailed 13-8 at the close of the first quarter, but came back to take a 39-35 advantage after three.

Cahill led the way with 19 points, while Ausmus and Linder added 13 and 10, respectively.

Eureka takes a six-game win streak into tonight’s 8 p.m. tourney semifinal opposite Tremont from the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington. Cahill needs just seven points to surpass Tessa Leman (1,791) and become the program’s all-time scoring leader.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trio fares well in Boilermaker land

Eureka competed in the 20-team Kewanee Invitational on Saturday. Landon Wierenga (220 pounds) placed second, while Gage Heath (145) and Dillon…

Fieldcrest wins tourney opener

A huge run to start the second half lifted Fieldcrest to a 59-35 victory over El Paso-Gridley in Monday’s first quarterfinal of the McLean Cou…

R-B moves back to .500

Two players scored in double figures for Roanoke-Benson in a 51-38 victory over Tri-County Conference host Midland on Monday night. Brianna Ha…

Hornets extend win streak

Eureka made it eight consecutive victories after a 53-40 triumph over guest Olympia on Jan. 10. The Hornets (14-3) amassed 25 points in the se…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News