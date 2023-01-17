Eureka mows down Le Roy

Eureka broke away from Le Roy during Monday’s McLean County tournament quarterfinals to post a 51-26 win at the Reagan Athletic Complex on the Eureka College campus.

In non-tourney action, the Hornets improved to 8-1 in the Heart of Illinois Conference after a 46-41 triumph at Lexington Thursday night.

Le Roy-Eureka

The Hornets (18-5) led 13-9 after the first stanza before they created separation.

Eureka only had three players score as Ellie Cahill amassed 27 points. She was followed by Ella Ausmus with 13 and Reagan Linder with 10.

Eureka-Lexington

The Hornets trailed 13-8 at the close of the first quarter, but came back to take a 39-35 advantage after three.

Cahill led the way with 19 points, while Ausmus and Linder added 13 and 10, respectively.

Eureka takes a six-game win streak into tonight’s 8 p.m. tourney semifinal opposite Tremont from the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus in Bloomington. Cahill needs just seven points to surpass Tessa Leman (1,791) and become the program’s all-time scoring leader.