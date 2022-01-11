 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka knocks Fieldcrest from the undefeated ranks

  • Updated
BATTLE OF QUALITY CLUBS

ONE ON ONE – Eureka’s Ellie Cahill attempts to dribble right as she is shadowed by Carolyn Megow of Fieldcrest on Monday. The Hornets edged the Knights 48-44 (For the Journal/Robyn Wiegand).

EUREKA - There was a lot to play for on Monday evening. The list included first place in the Heart of Illinois Conference, possession of the McLean County traveling trophy and a 21-game winning streak on the part of Fieldcrest.

The host Hornets knocked off the guests 48-44 to give them their first setback of the season.

Junior Ellie Cahill poured in 26 points for Eureka (16-5, 8-0), as she moved within 11 points of 1,000.

In an attempt to keep the tempo slow-paced, the Hornets elected to use a zone defense. That was a gamble due to the Knights’ ability to knock down the perimeter shot. Coming in, Fieldcrest averaged almost seven made triples per game.

“What’s the right answer against a 19-0 team who has three or four kids who can make a three and who are quick,” Eureka coach Jerry Prina pondered. “You have to close out and rebound. We had to rebound to have a chance.”

Kaitlin White drained five threes and finished with a team-high 19 points for the Knights (19-1, 7-1).

“I thought we came out of the gates well,” commented Fieldcrest coach Mitch Neally. “We got out to a 5-0 lead and forced them to call timeout. We knew there would be spurts in the game with highs and lows. It was just a matter of how we would respond.”

Notes: The contest started an hour earlier than usual at 6 p.m. According to Neally, top reserve Cami Mangan along with Aliah Celis and Delaila Gimed are in quarantine, as the district is in remote learning this week due to the increase in COVID cases.

See full article on Jan. 13 Woodford County Journal newsstands

