Eureka holds off Chiefs

Eureka saw a double-digit halftime advantage nearly dissolve, but they warded off Heart of Illinois Conference guest Deer Creek-Mackinaw 52-49 on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Hornets dropped a 67-41 home verdict to Washington on Saturday. Eureka downed host Brimfield 41-35 Monday night.

DCM-Eureka

The Hornets (8-3, 4-1) went into intermission with a 31-18 lead. That dipped to 40-36 after three.

Ellie Cahill finished with 27 points, one less than DCM’s Addison Swadinsky. The loss snapped an eight-game win streak on a part of the Chiefs.

Washington-Eureka

The guests raced out to a 25-11 advantage at the close of the first quarter.

Cahill had a game-high 21 points.

Eureka-Brimfield

The teams were knotted at 27 after three before the Hornets had just enough offense over the final eight minutes. Ella Ausmus tallied a game-high 18 points, while Elena Lapp followed with 10.

In a battle of former Corn Belt Conference rivals, Mahomet-Seymour comes to town for a 7:15 p.m. game tonight.

Notes: The father-son duo of Mike and Kolton Merritt comprised two-thirds of Saturday’s officiating crew.

