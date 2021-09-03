Eureka hands Fieldcrest first defeat

EUREKA - The Heart of Illinois Conference hosts gave Fieldcrest their first setback of the season Thursday with a 25-11, 25-21 triumph. It was the the league opener for both teams.

Eureka (7-1) rang up 23 kills over the two sets, including nine by Delaney Phillips.

According to Hornets' coach Lena Dohner, the Hornets are far from a one-hit act.

“We have six great hitters who we are looking to get involved in the offense,” she commented. “Everybody was aggressive. That’s what we like. The more we are able to spread it around, the better it is for us.”

Sara Hart contributed 24 assists, 11 digs and nine service points.

Fieldcrest (6-1) was led by nine kills from Allie Wiesenhofer. Coming into the match, the Knights had failed to drop a set.

“They have a lot of talented hitters,” said Fieldcrest coach Cathy Sanders of Eureka. “They’re aggressive. They do not tip or roll a lot.”

See full article on Sept. 9 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0