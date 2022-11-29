Eureka halts GCMS

Eureka improved to 2-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference after a 59-46 victory over guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Monday night.

Elsewhere, the Hornets rolled past guest Tri-Valley 70-36 in the league opener on Nov. 21. At the Clinton Turkey Tussle, Eureka fell 44-37 in the Nov, 19 title game to Petersburg Porta/A-C Central. The Hornets blasted the hosts 67-43 on Nov. 17 to complete pool play.

GCMS-Eureka

The Hornets (5-1) built a 23-8 lead after the opening period and rolled the rest of the way.

Ellie Cahill paced all scorers with 28 points. She was joined in double figures by Ella Ausmus (10) and Reagan Linder (10).

T-V/Eureka

Eureka enjoyed a 26-11 cushion at the close of the first period.

Cahill netted a game-high 30 points, while Elena Lapp added 11.

Porta/A-C Central-Eureka

The Hornets held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter before the co-op went into intermission on top at 20-18.

Cahill had a team-high 15 points.

Eureka-Clinton

Eureka raced out to a 28-7 advantage after eight minutes of play.

Cahill poured in 33 points, while Ausmus added 12.

The Hornets entertain league foe Heyworth this evening at 7 p.m.

Notes: Ausmus and Cahill were chosen to the all-CTT team. At the moment, Cahill (1,380) is sixth on the program’s career scoring list.