 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eureka halts GCMS

Eureka improved to 2-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference after a 59-46 victory over guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Monday night.

Elsewhere, the Hornets rolled past guest Tri-Valley 70-36 in the league opener on Nov. 21. At the Clinton Turkey Tussle, Eureka fell 44-37 in the Nov, 19 title game to Petersburg Porta/A-C Central. The Hornets blasted the hosts 67-43 on Nov. 17 to complete pool play.

GCMS-Eureka

The Hornets (5-1) built a 23-8 lead after the opening period and rolled the rest of the way.

Ellie Cahill paced all scorers with 28 points. She was joined in double figures by Ella Ausmus (10) and Reagan Linder (10).

T-V/Eureka

Eureka enjoyed a 26-11 cushion at the close of the first period.

Cahill netted a game-high 30 points, while Elena Lapp added 11.

Porta/A-C Central-Eureka

The Hornets held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter before the co-op went into intermission on top at 20-18.

Cahill had a team-high 15 points.

Eureka-Clinton

Eureka raced out to a 28-7 advantage after eight minutes of play.

Cahill poured in 33 points, while Ausmus added 12.

The Hornets entertain league foe Heyworth this evening at 7 p.m.

Notes: Ausmus and Cahill were chosen to the all-CTT team. At the moment, Cahill (1,380) is sixth on the program’s career scoring list.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Twins place second on the mats

Twins place second on the mats

Eureka participated in the 17-team Illini Bluffs Invitational in Glasford on Saturday. The locals had a pair of wrestlers take second. At 152 …

Wiegand chosen to squad

Wiegand chosen to squad

Eureka’s Dakota Wiegand has been selected for all-state honors by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. He is one of 18 indiv…

Hornets roll to tourney crown

Hornets roll to tourney crown

Three lopsided victories highlighted Eureka’s performance in the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Thanksgiving tournament. The Hornets downed the hosts 65-…

Rockets defeat Olympia

Rockets defeat Olympia

Roanoke-Benson concluded the El Paso-Gridley Classic with a 48-38 win over Olympia on Saturday. Jude Zeller tallied 12 points, while Nolan Hun…

Hornets roll to tourney crown

Three lopsided victories highlighted Eureka’s performance in the Deer Creek-Mackinaw Thanksgiving tournament. The Hornets downed the hosts 65-…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News