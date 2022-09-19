 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka goes one, two at Dunlap

092222-wcj-spt-xcountry

NAVIGATING A CURVE – Eureka’s Laurel Munson views the trail ahead during the Dunlap Invitational on Saturday morning.

The Eureka boys won the Dunlap Invitational on Saturday, while the girls were second. Elsewhere, Fieldcrest and Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson took part in the Dale Donner Invite in Walnut.

In other races, Fieldcrest competed in a co-ed event at Baker Park in LaSalle on Sept. 13. Caleb Krischel (fourth), Clare Phillips (eighth) and Landin Wright (10th) placed in the top 10. Other results were Tatiana Serna (16th), Aaralyn McCullough (20th), Hannah Schumacher (29th), Jared Connell (30th) and Cheylee Lee (32nd).

Dunlap Invite

The boys (42 points) were four better than the hosts from a pool of 11 teams. Charlie Bardwell (second), Carson Lehman (fourth) and Andrew Perry (eighth) all placed inside the top 10. Tucker Hinkle (13th) and Gabe Gerber (16th) rounded out the scorers.

The girls took second to the Eagles out of a field of 10 teams. Scorers included Laurel Munson (third), Claire Albertson (fifth), Meika Bender (sixth), Adeline Hubert (19th) and Natali Roth (31st).

Donner Invite

Colin Delagrange (ninth) was the top local finisher. Other LWRB runners and their finishers were: Elly Heineke (19th), Brooklyn Getz (32nd), Abi Hodel (82nd), Toby Ulrich (93rd), Wyatt Isaacson (117th), Connor Delagrange (118th), Bricen Wilson (121st), Alexis Toliver (128th) and Amanda Feazel (160th). Results for the Knights were as follows: Krischel (32nd), Phillips (58th), McCullough (91st), Serna (100th), Schumacher (120th), Connell (122nd), Lee (123rd) and Kendale Coleman (152nd).

Elmwood/Brimfield swept the team races.

Eureka heads to Illinois Central College this Saturday for the East Peoria Invite that starts at 9, while Fieldcrest treks to Limestone Park for the 10 a.m. Herscher Invite.

Notes: Eureka’s Lower Lake Park will host a regional that includes Fieldcrest and LWRB.

