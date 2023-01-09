Eureka goes back-to-back

MACOMB – It was success set on repeat for Eureka at the recent Western-Macomb Holiday Tournament.

The Hornets claimed their second straight tournament championship, while junior Tyler Heffren was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second year in a row.

“I feel like we took a step forward defensively at Macomb,” Eureka coach Aaron Dohner said. “We played unselfishly and our ball movement was very good.”

Heffren tied for the tourney lead with 88 points over four games and was second with 36 rebounds.

“Tyler was great,” said Dohner, whose team is 13-3 and on a seven-game win streak. “He just continually hit big shot after big shot for us. He rebounded really well, too.”

The Hornets also received quality play from point guard Justis Bachman.

“Justis was great all tournament,” Dohner said. “He was steady with the ball and shot it really well.”

According to Dohner, other key players at Macomb included Spencer Wilcox for his defense on talented, taller players.

“Tyler Tate made plays and distributed the ball well and hit some big shots as well,” said the Eureka coach. “Jake Morin guarded really well and gave us some grit and some timely scoring.

“And we may have not have gotten past Illini West in the first round if it was not for Carson Gold giving us a huge boost off the bench.”

In the semifinals, Eureka handed Augusta Southeastern their first defeat in 13 games in a 56-25 rout.

Fieldcrest girls reign up north

The Knights made it two in a row as champions of the recent Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic. They won all five games at the event with the help of 71 points from Ashlyn May and 54 by Kaitlin White. May, White and Carolyn Megow were all picked to the all-Classic team.

Fieldcrest downed Eureka 61-29 in the title contest. May and Hornets’ standout Ellie Cahill will be teammates at Illinois Wesleyan University next season.