 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eureka goes back-to-back

011223-wcj-spt-preps

SAILING ALONG – Tyler Heffren of Eureka, seen here during the 2022 McLean County tournament, helped the Hornets repeat at the recent Macomb-Western tourney. He also captured Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors for the second straight time. Eureka sits with a 13-3 record and has won seven consecutive games.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/DAVID PROEBER

MACOMB – It was success set on repeat for Eureka at the recent Western-Macomb Holiday Tournament.

The Hornets claimed their second straight tournament championship, while junior Tyler Heffren was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second year in a row.

 “I feel like we took a step forward defensively at Macomb,” Eureka coach Aaron Dohner said. “We played unselfishly and our ball movement was very good.”

Heffren tied for the tourney lead with 88 points over four games and was second with 36 rebounds.

“Tyler was great,” said Dohner, whose team is 13-3 and on a seven-game win streak. “He just continually hit big shot after big shot for us. He rebounded really well, too.”

The Hornets also received quality play from point guard Justis Bachman.

 “Justis was great all tournament,” Dohner said. “He was steady with the ball and shot it really well.”

According to Dohner, other key players at Macomb included Spencer Wilcox for his defense on talented, taller players.

 “Tyler Tate made plays and distributed the ball well and hit some big shots as well,” said the Eureka coach. “Jake Morin guarded really well and gave us some grit and some timely scoring.

 “And we may have not have gotten past Illini West in the first round if it was not for Carson Gold giving us a huge boost off the bench.”

In the semifinals, Eureka handed Augusta Southeastern their first defeat in 13 games in a 56-25 rout.

Fieldcrest girls reign up north

The Knights made it two in a row as champions of the recent Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic. They won all five games at the event with the help of 71 points from Ashlyn May and 54 by Kaitlin White. May, White and Carolyn Megow were all picked to the all-Classic team.

Fieldcrest downed Eureka 61-29 in the title contest. May and Hornets’ standout Ellie Cahill will be teammates at Illinois Wesleyan University next season.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fieldcrest rolls in opener

Fieldcrest rolls in opener

Fieldcrest had little difficulty with the Rock Island junior varsity to start pool play competition in the Peru St. Bede Bruin Classic on Dec.…

Rockets salvage one in tourney

Roanoke-Benson halted a three-game losing streak with a 40-33 win over Havana Thursday morning at the Williamsville tournament. Nolan Hunter p…

Wrestlers drop triangular

Eureka suffered a pair of losses on Thursday. The Hornets (5-7) fell 57-24 to host Kewanee and 42-36 to Knoxville. Gavin Alliss (113 pounds), …

R-B knocks off the Huskers

R-B knocks off the Huskers

Roanoke-Benson received 21 points from Lexi Weldon in a 52-51 triumph over Serena in pool play action at the Amboy Invitational on Dec. 27. Th…

Hornets rally for “W”

Eureka spotted Illini West the game’s first eight points, but came back to win 52-41 on Dec. 27 at the Macomb-Western tournament at Western Ha…

R-B knocks off the Huskers

Roanoke-Benson received 21 points from Lexi Weldon in a 52-51 triumph over Serena in pool play action at the Amboy Invitational on Dec. 27. Th…

Rockets salvage one in tourney

Rockets salvage one in tourney

Roanoke-Benson halted a three-game losing streak with a 40-33 win over Havana Thursday morning at the Williamsville tournament. Nolan Hunter p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News