Eureka took top honors at the McLean County Meet on May 2 hosted by El Paso-Gridley.

Elsewhere, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson was an entrant in the Tri-County Conference Meet Wednesday at Seneca. The Eureka girls and both Fieldcrest squads took part in Thursday’s Tremont Invitational. The Eureka boys competed in Friday’s Clinton Carnival. Eureka and LWRB had participants in a Monday octangular at EP-G

McLean Co.

Eureka (177 points) won three of the four relays with the four by one of Sophie Musselman, Kayleigh Tharp, Grace Wegner and Sophie Kaufman, four by four (Musselman, Callie Schumacher, Natali Roth and Claire Albertson) and four by eight (Isabelle Axelson), Adeline Hubert, Cora Strawn and Albertson). Laurel Munson was first in the 100, 200 and long jump, as was Albertson (800) and Meika Bender (3200).

Fieldcrest had three winners with Macy Gochanour (300 hurdles), Pru Mangan (discus) and Carolyn Megow (shot put).

TCC

The co-op was runner-up on both sides to the hosts. Colin Delagrange swept the 1600 and 3200 and was joined in the winner’s circle by Elly Heineke (3200) and Landon Martin (110 hurdles).

In addition, the four by eight of Caden Hodel, Toby Ulrich, Jackson Beer and Delagrange placed first.

Tremont Invite

Eureka rolled to the team title with 184 points. The four by two of Musselman, Alayna Garza, Wegner and Schumacher and four by four of Kaufman, Janae Walder, Bender and Schumacher placed first. Other winners were Kaufman (400), Albertson (800), Roth (1600), Payton Louck (high jump) and Elle Hoffman (pole vault).

Fieldcrest picked up first place finish from Megow (shot put) and Jackson Hakes (discus).

Clinton Carnival

Maroa-Forsyth earned team honors followed by the Hornets. Charlie Bardwell (400) and Carson Lehman (800) were individual winners.

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy/Eureka/Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland/Henry-Midland/Illini Bluffs/LWRB/Peoria Christian/EP-G

LWRB scored two wins in the four by two that was comprised of Reese Cargill, Makenzie Knepp, Alexis Tolliver and Brianna Harms plus Wyatt Brown, Brendin Melton, Beer and Martin. Eureka’s four by four of Grant Hetz, Peyton Wiegand, Brock Monk and Aaron Eastman also took first. Delagrange (1600) and the Eureka duo of Zeke Mason (400) and Luke Rinkenberger (800) reached the finish line ahead of their fellow combatants. Henry/Midland (girls) and EP-G (boys) were the team winners.

The boys’ portion of the McLean County Meet took place Tuesday at Heyworth. Yesterday, the Eureka, Fieldcrest and LWRB girls competed in the Farmington Sectional. The Eureka boys host a triangular today at 4:15 p.m. with Hopedale Christian Life Academy and Tri-Valley. The Fieldcrest boys take part in the EP-G Last Chance Invite this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Notes: Bardwell’s time of one minute 54 point 81 seconds at the recent Roger Washburn Invite narrowly missed the program record of 1:54.80 set by Johnny Reel in 2005.