Eureka traveled to Metamora for a March 28 triangular with the host Redbirds and Peoria Notre Dame.

Elsewhere, the Eureka boys hosted Prairie Central and Tri-Point on Thursday, while Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson was part of a tri at Henry. Fieldcrest’s Angel Serna took first in the 300 hurdles as part of Monday tri with host Bureau Valley and Henry/Midland at Manlius. The Storm swept the team standings.

Eureka-PND-Metamora

The Hornets claimed a trio of relays that included the four by one (Kayleigh Tharp, Sophie Musselman, Laurel Munson & Alayna Garza), four by two (Tharp, Callie Schumacher, Leah Sears & Musselman) and four by four (Sophie Kaufman, Claire Albertson, Schumacher & Meika Bender). Munson also took first in the 200, 400 and long jump and was joined in the winner’s circle by Tharp (100), Albertson (800), Garza (100 hurdles), Schumacher (triple jump) and Lydia Porter (pole vault).

Eureka scored 97 points to easily outdistanced Metamora (45) and PND (41).

Prairie Central/T-P/Eureka

The hosts won three of the four relays in the form of the four by two (Brayden Kempf, Peyton Wiegand, Aaron Eastman & Lance Wiegand), four by four (Carson Lehman, Rylan Bachman, Zeke Mason & Charlie Bardwell) and four by eight (Jacob Skutt, Jackson Vogel, Aidan Hoekstra & Luke Rinkenberger). Eureka also got firsts from Mason (400), Bardwell (800), L. Wiegand (long jump), Dakota Wiegand (200), Brady Monk (1600), Gabe Royer (110 hurdles), Craig Shipley (discus), Levi Eastman (high jump), Owen Stoller (pole vault) and Carson Gold (triple jump).

Eureka coasted to team honors with 124 points followed by PC (42) and T-P (13).

El Paso-Gridley/RBLW/H-M

Landon Martin got to the winner’s circle in the 100, 300 hurdles and long jump. Colin Delagrange nabbed the 400, while Anna Hummel was first in the 800, No team scores were kept.

Eureka was supposed to host Pleasant Plains and U-High in a Tuesday tri, while Fieldcrest was ticketed to Deer Creek-Mackinaw for an octangular meet. The Hornets participate in the Metamora Invitational this Saturday, while Fieldcrest is part of the Don Gooden Invite at Mendota. Both will start at 10 a.m.

Notes: All three area girls’ squads will head to Farmington for the sectional, while EP-G will have the honors for the boys.