Some 24 hours apart, the Eureka track squads tasted success, as the girls triumphed at the Farmington Sectional Wednesday and the boys in the McLean County Meet at Heyworth on May 9.

Elsewhere, the Eureka boys hosted a quad on Thursday. Caleb Krischel of Fieldcrest won the 800 at Saturday’s Last Chance Invitational hosted by El Paso-Gridley.

Farmington

Eureka’s 117 points easily outdistanced Henry/Midland (66), as the Hornets hoisted a sectional plaque for the 19th time in program history. They swept each of the four relays with the four by one (Sophie Musselman, Kayleigh Tharp, Sophie Kaufman and Laurel Munson), four by two (Musselman, Tharp, Grace Wegner and Kaufman), four by four (Kaufman, Callie Schumacher, Natali Roth and Claire Albertson) and four by eight (Isabelle Axelson, Adeline Hubert, Nat. Roth and Meika Bender). Munson (long jump), Schumacher (triple jump), teammate Payton Louck (110 hurdles) and Macy Gochanour of Fieldcrest (300 hurdles) were other individual winners. Other qualifiers included Eureka’s Alayna Garza (second, 300 hurdles), Munson (third in both the 200 and 400), Albertson (third, 800), Bender (fourth, 1600). Brianna Harms of Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson (fourth, 400), the co-op’s four by eight of Lyla Unzicker, Harms, Brooklyn Getz and Elly Heineke, Eureka’s Naomi Roth (fifth, 3200), the LWRB four by four of Alexis Toliver, Makenzie Knepp, Getz and Harms (fifth) and Heineke (sixth, 3200).

There were total of seven individual qualifiers in the 3200 and five in both the 400 and 1600.

McLean Co.

The Hornets (153) prevailed by 27 points over Ridgeview/Lexington. The four by one (Jake Morin, Dakota Wiegand, Rylan Bachman and Carson Gold), four by four (Carson Lehman, Bachman, Gabe Schmidt and Tyler Heffren) and four by eight (Brady Monk, Gabe Gerber, Lehman and Charlie Bardwell) were first. On the individual side, Bardwell swept the 800 and 1600 along with Gold (triple jump), Schmidt (long jump), Andrew Perry (3200 and Lance Wiegand (high jump).

Hopedale Christian Life Academy/Peoria Christian/Tri-Valley/Eureka

The Hornets amassed 158 points to capture the quad. Two relays with the four by one of Grant Hetz, Peyton Wiegand, Aaron Eastman and Brock Monk and the four by two of Brent Miller, Addison Mathews, Max Stalter and Owen Stoller.

Individual winners included Zeke Mason (400, high jump), Bra. Monk (1600), Hetz (long jump), Stoller (pole vault) and Luke Rinkenberger (800).

The boys’ sectional was held yesterday at EP-G. One A state preliminaries for the girls begin this morning at 10 a.m. from O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston. The finals are set for Saturday at 10 a.m. from O’Brien.