Eureka High School participated in an Aug. 29 cross country pentangular at Metamora’s Black Partridge Park. Also on that day, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson was in action at Three Sisters Park just outside of Chillicothe.

Elsewhere, Fieldcrest competed in Friday’s Twilite in the Woods Invitational at the FFA Farm near Seneca.

Eureka/El Paso-Gridley/Elmwood-Brimfield/Peoria Notre Dame/Metamora

Backed by an individual win from Meika Bender, the Hornets were first in the team standings. Claire Albertson (fourth), Ava Otto (ninth), Sierra Herrmann (11th) and Natali Roth (12th) were the other scorers.

The boys were second to PND. Brady Monk (fourth), Andrew Perry (sixth), Carson Lehman (seventh), Timothy Rogers (16th) and Nathanel Otto (20th) were the order to the chute.

LWRB/Bureau Valley/Henry-Midland-Illini Bluffs/IVC

The co-op was the lone entrant for the girls with enough runners for a team score. Elly Heineke took second followed by Brooklyn Getz (fifth), Kyndre Delagrange (sixth), Lyla Unzicker (seventh) and Alaina Moore (12th).

The hosts won the boys portion. LWRB results included Wyatt Brown (ninth), Toby Ulrich (20th), Geno Addo (21st), Wyatt Isaacson (24th) and Kody Knecht (39th).

Twilite in the Woods Invite

Caleb Krischel led the Knights’ contingent, placing ninth. Other results included Clare Phillips (28th), Nathan Buchanan (29th), Tatiana Serna (35th), Landin Wright (36th), TeriLynn Zimmerman (47th), Zada Timmerman (48th) and Emma Martin (65th). Morris (girls) and Herscher (boys) were the team victors.

Eureka and Fieldcrest run in co-ed events this Saturday with respective 9 a.m. starts. The Hornets compete in the First to the Finish Invite at Detweiller Park in Peoria, while the Knights go to Princeton’s Zearing Park for the Gary Coates Invite.