O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston was the host for the one A state girls’ track preliminaries and finals this past week.

Elsewhere, the Eureka boys captured Wednesday’s El Paso-Gridley Sectional.

State

The top individual placer was Eureka’s Laurel Munson, who took second in Saturday’s long jump final. Another field medal came from teammate Callie Schumacher, who finished fifth in the triple jump. Munson was also eighth in the 400.

In the relays, all four of the Hornets’ quartets earned a medal. The four by eight of Claire Albertson, Isabelle Axelson, Natali Roth and Meika Bender placed third, while the four by one of Sophie Musselman, Kayleigh Tharp, Sophie Kaufman and Munson ended up fourth. The four by four of Kaufman, Schumacher, Albertson and Munson took seventh, while the four by two of Grace Wegner, Musselman, Tharp and Kaufman was ninth. Seneca, who had the fastest standards in each relay during Thursday’s prelims, only won the four by four. Winnebago (50 points) edged Seneca by two in the one A team standings, while the Hornets finished sixth. Kankakee (two A) and Huntley (three A) were the other victors.

During the prelims, Munson equaled the program standard in the long jump at 17-11 ½ to capture her flight. The four by one and four by eight each won their respective heats.

EP-G

Fueled by four relay victories, the Hornets finished with 165 points. The four by one was comprised of Jake Morin, Dakota Wiegand, Rylan Bachman and Carson Gold, the four by two had Morin, Bachman, Gold and D. Wiegand, Carson Lehman, Bachman, Gabe Schmidt and Charlie Bardwell made up the four by four, while the four by eight included Brady Monk, Gabe Gerber, Lehman and Bardwell. Lance Wiegand (high jump) and Bardwell (800) were individual winners. Other qualifiers were Gold (second in both the long and triple jumps), Lehman (second, 400), Monk (second, 1600), as well as teammates Andrew Perry (second. 3200), Pete Bressner (second, high jump) and Craig Shipley (discus). Caleb Krischel of Fieldcrest placed third in the 1600 to advance. The sectional title is the 10th in program history for the Hornets.

One A state prelims for the boys starts today at 10 a.m. from O’Brien. The finals are set for this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Notes: Amy Pineda also soared 17-11 ½ in the long jump in 2018. First-year Brianna Harms of the Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson co-op missed the ninth and final spot in the finals of the 400 by five-hundredths of a second. She went 59 point 36 seconds in the prelims and was edged out by Port Byron Riverdale’s Makenna Bode, who was clocked in 59.31.