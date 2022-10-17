Eureka girls conquer conference

Lower Lake Park was the scene for Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference Meet. Elsewhere, Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson ran in the Peoria Heights Patriot Invitational at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

HOIC

The Eureka girls finished with 27 points, which was six better than El Paso-Gridley. The hosts had all five runners place inside the top 10, led by Laurel Munson (second). She was followed by Claire Albertson (third), Meika Bender (fifth), Adeline Hubert (eighth) and Natali Roth (ninth). Fieldcrest’s scorers were Clare Phillips (17th), Tatiana Serna (23rd), Aaralyn McCullough (33rd), Hannah Schumacher (34th) and Cheylee Reed (42nd).

El Paso-Gridley won the boys’ portion, while the Hornets were second. Eureka saw Carson Lehman (third), Brady Monk (fifth) and Tucker Hinkle (ninth) finish in the top 10, Andrew Perry (10th) and Gabe Gerber (11th) were other placers. Caleb Krischel (seventh) led the Knights followed by Landin Wright (33rd), Nathan Buchanan (37th), Jared Connell (41st) and Kendale Coleman (45th).

Patriot Invite

Colin Delagrange (11th) was the top finisher for the co-op. He was followed by Elly Heineke (29th), Brooklyn Getz (49th), Toby Ulrich (137th), Lyla Unzicker (138th), Abi Hodel (139th), Wyatt Brown (161st), Connor Delagrange (174th), Lily Oliveri (183rd) and Wyatt Isaacson (224th). Port Byron Riverdale (boys) and Tolono Unity (girls) were the team winners.

The local squads will converge on LLP this Saturday for regional competition. The girls’ race starts at 10, while the boys get going at 11 a.m.