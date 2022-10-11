Eureka gets by DCM; Hornets reach 20 wins

Although they dropped the opening set, Eureka roared back to upend Heart of Illinois Conference host Deer Creek-Mackinaw 18-25, 25-15, 25-10 on Oct. 4.

In other action, the Hornets swept guest Farmington 25-11, 25-13 on Saturday. Eureka notched victory No. 20 Monday evening with a 25-10, 25-11 rout of host Brimfield.

Eureka-DCM

Katelyn Agnew paced the winners with 10 kills, while Allison deFreese handed out 24 assists.

Ella Ausmus had eight digs, while Sierra Reeb added three and a half blocks for the Hornets (20-7, 8-2).

Farmington-Eureka

Ausmus paced the hitting attack with 10 kills, while deFreese recorded 24 assists.

Callie Schumacher added a team-best seven digs.

Eureka-Brimfield

Ausmus again led the Hornets in kills with 10, while deFreese compiled 24 assists and also served three aces.

Schumacher and Katie McCunn each registered eight digs.

The Hornets entertained Tremont Tuesday night and close out HOIC competition this evening with a 7 p.m. match versus Ridgeview in Colfax.