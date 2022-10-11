 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eureka gets by DCM; Hornets reach 20 wins

Although they dropped the opening set, Eureka roared back to upend Heart of Illinois Conference host Deer Creek-Mackinaw 18-25, 25-15, 25-10 on Oct. 4.

In other action, the Hornets swept guest Farmington 25-11, 25-13 on Saturday. Eureka notched victory No. 20 Monday evening with a 25-10, 25-11 rout of host Brimfield.

Eureka-DCM

Katelyn Agnew paced the winners with 10 kills, while Allison deFreese handed out 24 assists.

Ella Ausmus had eight digs, while Sierra Reeb added three and a half blocks for the Hornets (20-7, 8-2).

Farmington-Eureka

Ausmus paced the hitting attack with 10 kills, while deFreese recorded 24 assists.

Callie Schumacher added a team-best seven digs.

Eureka-Brimfield

Ausmus again led the Hornets in kills with 10, while deFreese compiled 24 assists and also served three aces.

Schumacher and Katie McCunn each registered eight digs.

The Hornets entertained Tremont Tuesday night and close out HOIC competition this evening with a 7 p.m. match versus Ridgeview in Colfax.

R-B boys ticketed for the big show

R-B boys ticketed for the big show

For the first time in program history, Roanoke-Benson will compete in the small school state golf tournament. The Rockets nabbed the third and…

Knights to play on turf versus DCM

MINONK – For the second time this season, Fieldcrest will get the opportunity to play on the artificial turf, as they head to Jim McDonald Fie…

Miscues cost Hornets

Miscues cost Hornets

Five turnovers, including two in their own end zone, plagued Eureka in a 21-7 defeat to Ridgeview/Lexington in Heart of Illinois Conference cr…

R-B/E posts road win

One goal held up for Roanoke-Benson/Eureka in a 1-0 victory at Normal Calvary Christian on Oct, 4. Hadley Hirstein found the net off a feed fr…

