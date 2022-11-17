Eureka, Fieldcrest post wins

All three local girls’ basketball teams took to the court on Nov. 15. Eureka got by Olympia 54-39 in the Clinton Turkey Tussle, as they outscored the Spartans 29-15 in the second half. Ellie Cahill poured in a game-high 30 points. Fieldcrest rolled past host Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 65-24 in the Falcon-Irish Invitational. The Knights jumped out to a 26-6 lead after the first quarter. Ashlyn May paced the winners with 16 points, while Kaitlin White was right behind with 15. Roanoke-Benson fell 47-40 to Peoria Heights/Quest in the Lexington Classic. The Rockets trailed 23-16 at halftime, but pulled within 30-28 after the third stanza. Lexi Weldon scored a team-high 12 points.