 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Eureka, Fieldcrest post wins

All three local girls’ basketball teams took to the court on Nov. 15. Eureka got by Olympia 54-39 in the Clinton Turkey Tussle, as they outscored the Spartans 29-15 in the second half. Ellie Cahill poured in a game-high 30 points. Fieldcrest rolled past host Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 65-24 in the Falcon-Irish Invitational. The Knights jumped out to a 26-6 lead after the first quarter. Ashlyn May paced the winners with 16 points, while Kaitlin White was right behind with 15. Roanoke-Benson fell 47-40 to Peoria Heights/Quest in the Lexington Classic. The Rockets trailed 23-16 at halftime, but pulled within 30-28 after the third stanza. Lexi Weldon scored a team-high 12 points.

Each squad is in action this Monday. Eureka hosts Heart of Illinois Conference foe Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, while the Knights hit road for a league clash against Heyworth. Both of those games tip off at 7 p.m. R-B hosts Tri-County Conference rival Midland at 7:30 p.m. from Dick Broers Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bardwell goes out on a high note

Bardwell goes out on a high note

The final race in the high school career of Charlie Bardwell resulted in all-state honors. The Eureka senior finished 24th in Saturday’s one A…

SPORTS SCHEDULE

EUREKAGIRLS’ BASKETBALLThursday, Nov. 17: 7 p.m. @ Clinton in Clinton Turkey Tussle

Several receive volleyball honors

Several receive volleyball honors

Nine individuals have been recognized for their efforts on the volleyball court. From the Heart of Illinois Conference, Fieldcrest junior Alli…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News